[Photo] Image of a young Roman Reigns with Macho Man Randy Savage resurfaces

While Roman Reigns is The Head of the Table of the Anoa'i family at the moment, The Tribal Chief's familial roots in professional wrestling run deep. Being the son of Sika Anoa'i, who competed for WWE in the 80s, Reigns has likely had several interactions with the top stars of that era, including Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

A Twitter page named 90s WWE recently posted an image suggesting that a young child with Randy Savage alongside Miss Elizabeth is none other than Roman Reigns.

Ever since turning heel, Roman Reigns has used his familial history

While WWE often acknowledged Reigns' family background before his return at SummerSlam 2020, it was never used as heavily in his storylines as it has been since he turned heel.

Shortly after aligning himself with Paul Heyman, Reigns demanded everyone acknowledge him and his Bloodline, which led to a feud with his cousin Jey Uso who refused to accept this new side of Reigns' personality. After two back-to-back pay-per-view matches, The Usos finally acknowledged Reigns and aligned with him, forming The Bloodline.

For almost two years, The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in professional wrestling, with the three stars currently holding most of the gold WWE has to offer.

Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 after defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns outperformed Brock Lesnar, winning the WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, The Usos recently defeated RK-Bro in a title unification match to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, holding the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Bloodline seems unstoppable at the moment. Whoever manages to topple Roman Reigns will become a bonafide star.

