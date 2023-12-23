[PHOTO] AJ Styles changes his entire appearance after his return to SmackDown

AJ Styles returned to SmackDown on the December 16 episode and had an appearance change as he opened the year's final episode.

The December 22 episode of SmackDown is the last official episode of the year. The December 25 episode of RAW and the December 29 episode of SmackDown are expected to be "Best Of" episodes. Styles made an impact when he returned on the 16th and attacked LA Knight from behind.

In the opening promo of SmackDown this week, AJ Styles has changed his appearance. Apart from just the physical transformation, he was donning an all-black robe:

He made his case for a shot against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble after The Bloodline took him out for three months. Randy Orton made a case stating that he had been taken out for 18 months.

On the other hand, LA Knight argued that since he wasn't taken out, he's bulletproof and should get the first shot against Reigns. Thus, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a Triple-Threat Match for the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown, with the winner facing The Tribal Chief at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

