[PHOTO] Alexa Bliss' daughter receives special gift from 29-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently revealed that her daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, received a special gift from a popular 29-year-old performer. The wrestler in question is Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan is doing quite well for herself on WWE TV at present. She is currently trying to win the Women's World Championship after injuring Rhea Ripley and forcing her to vacate the belt. Morgan came very close to winning the belt but was eventually eliminated in a Battle Royal after she got hit with a Manhandle Slam on the apron by current champion, Becky Lynch.

In a new Instagram story, Alexa Bliss revealed that Liv Morgan sent a pair of shoes for her daughter, Hendrix.

"Hendrix says thank you Auntie @yaonlylivvonce For keeping her shoe game strong," Alexa Bliss shared.

Check out Bliss' heartfelt Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for Little Miss Bliss remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was quite happy over Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank win

At the Money in the Bank 2022 Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She cashed in her briefcase on Ronda Rousey on the same night and eventually won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Alexa Bliss later had a chat with Metro and stated that Morgan winning the belt was the right decision:

“She deserves it, she deserves to be in the spot she's in now. She has trained and worked her bu** off and is very passionate and loves what she does. So, this is her time! If it was anyone else, I don’t think the match would have been perceived as well. We wanted to see Liv win, and the crowd wanted to see Liv win. She’s the choice. She’s worked so hard and she deserves that win. She picked her moment, she capitalized, she pushed Becky off the ladder, there you go! Very happy for her!” [H/T Metro]

Little Miss Bliss herself is a former Money in the Bank winner. She won the briefcase at Money in the Bank 2018 and cashed it in on Nia Jax that same night to win the RAW Women's Championship.

