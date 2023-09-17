[PHOTO] Alexa Bliss reveals her daughter's name

The name of Alexa Bliss' soon-to-arrive baby has now been revealed.

Bliss announced in May that she was pregnant. The WWE Superstar received tons of congratulatory messages on social media following her announcement.

Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera recently revealed the name of their soon-to-be-born daughter. Bliss' daughter has been named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Alexa Bliss opens up about the timeframe of her WWE return

Bliss will be out of action for a while, now that she's about to have a daughter. In a chat with The Messenger, the former RAW Women's Champion opened up about her WWE return following pregnancy:

"WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff,” she said. “Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly. [WWE] extended my contract, and so it's just basically come back when I'm ready. Probably a month after the baby, I'll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready to see what my in-ring return looks like."

Bliss also revealed how she found out that she was pregnant. She had learned about her pregnancy mere days before WrestleMania 39 earlier this year:

"I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping,” Bliss said. “I thought that was weird. So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, 'Oh s—t.'" [H/T The Messenger]

Bliss has done quite well for herself in the squared circle. She is a decorated star of the women's division in WWE. It has been quite some time since she won a major title, though. She would love to make a triumphant return to the ring and win a title belt somewhere down the line.

