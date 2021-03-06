Photo: Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera get tattoos of each other

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and her fiance Ryan Cabrera recently got new tattoos done, with Bliss posting the photos on her social media.

Ryan Cabrera posted the photo of his new Alexa Bliss tattoo on his official Instagram handle's story, with the caption, "Ma Luv!!!!!" He also tagged Bliss in the story. Bliss also got a tattoo consisting of some text and a minimalistic image of Ryan. Check out the post Alexa Bliss shared on her Twitter.

Update: Alexa Bliss has deleted the photos of the tattoo that she got. You can check out the screenshot of the same below:

Alexa Bliss' tattoo

It looks like Bliss wasn't happy with the comments she received on her tweet featuring the tattoo she got and thus deleted the picture altogether. She posted this tweet soon after:

Too many ppl have too big of opinions ✌🏻 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 6, 2021

Ryan’s new tat... looks just like me! 😂 pic.twitter.com/M3iisBgGHw — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 6, 2021

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got engaged last year

Alexa Bliss began dating Ryan Cabrera in early 2020, and the two quickly hit it off. After dating for a few months, the happy couple got engaged on November 14, 2020. Here's Bliss talking about her relationship with Ryan:

"I was very much not all about everything but he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends and that turned into literally, the most amazing relationship because he is so sweet and so amazing. What’s crazy about Ryan is this is the first relationship I’ve never had trust issues and insecurities because there is something about someone who tells you they are going to make you the happiest girl in the world and then actually does that. He literally breaks his back for my happiness."

Bliss is currently a top act on WWE RAW and has been feuding with Randy Orton for a while now. She aligned with The Fiend last year and has been doing an incredible job as the sidekick of the sinister entity.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera seem to be really happy together, and the Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to the happy couple for their future. What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera's new tattoos? Sound off in the comments!