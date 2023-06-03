[PHOTO] Alexa Bliss says goodbye to her abs

Alexa Bliss said goodbye to her abs in her latest Instagram story, while showing off her baby bump.

Little Miss Bliss is currently on a hiatus from WWE. The hiatus will last at least until early 2024, with Bliss set to deliver a baby in December 2023. The former RAW Women's Champion is on cloud nine over the arrival of her child and is regularly updating her fans via her Instagram handle.

Alexa Bliss recently posted a story on her official Instagram handle. In the story, Bliss can be seen showing off her baby bump. She had the following to say in the caption of her story:

"Goodbye abs. Hello little bump."

Bliss showing off her baby bump on Instagram

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera were surprised by Bliss' pregnancy

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Bliss had a candid chat with The Messenger. The WWE Superstar revealed that she was preparing for her return to the company when she learned that she was pregnant:

"I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird," Bliss recalled on Wednesday. "So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, 'Oh s—t.'"

Cabrera told The Messenger that the pregnancy was an accident:

"We always talked about that we were definitely going to have kids and we both have wanted kids. We just didn't know what the right time was with everything. And then it just accidentally happened. At first we were both like, 'Uh oh, what are we going to do?'" [H/T The Messenger]

Alexa Bliss' fans will certainly miss her in the squared circle now that she's certainly not scheduled for a return anytime soon. She is bound to receive a massive pop when she finally makes her return to WWE TV in the distant future.

