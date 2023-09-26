[PHOTO] Alexa Bliss shares first look at baby

Alexa Bliss has shared an ultrasound image of her baby on her official Instagram handle.

Little Miss Bliss is going to have a baby this December. The former WWE Women's Champion has been out of action for a while now and regularly updates her fans about her pregnancy.

Alexa Bliss has now shared an ultrasound photo of her baby, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Check out the same in her Instagram story, as well as in the screengrab below:

"This ultrasound was about 6 weeks ago. We had another one today. She's changed so much since then."

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss talks about her baby and WWE return

In an interview with The Messenger, Bliss revealed that she learned that she was having a baby when she was preparing for a WWE return. She added that she would be making an in-ring return a while after having her baby:

“I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird. So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, ‘Oh sh*t.’ [WWE] extended my contract, and so it’s just basically come back when I’m ready. Probably a month after the baby, I’ll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like.” [H/T The Messenger]

Bliss is one of the most popular stars in all of WWE. She has amassed a long list of accomplishments over the course of her seven-year main roster run in the company.

She is a decorated star of the female division and has already done more than enough to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line. Bliss' fans would love nothing but to see the former RAW Women's Champion make a big return after having her baby.

Drop your reactions to Alexa Bliss' post in the comment section below!