[PHOTO] Alexa Bliss shows off blackened finger after RAW

Earlier today, Alexa Bliss took to Instagram to show off a minor bruise that left her finger blackened.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss took on IYO SKY in singles action. SKY was victorious over Bliss when all was said and done. After the contest, Damage CTRL took out Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka. The episode ended with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY standing tall in the middle of the ring, with Bayley posing with the RAW Women's title atop a ladder.

Shortly after RAW came to a close, Bliss shared a picture on her Instagram story. The beatdown on RAW seems to have resulted in Bliss getting a bruised finger. The bruise left Bliss' finger blackened to some degree. Check out the picture below:

Alexa Bliss hasn't done much of note on WWE TV this year

Alexa Bliss certainly won't be looking back at 2022 fondly, as she hasn't done anything of note so far this year. She is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW and has been teaming up with Asuka and Bianca Belair for a while now.

This is undoubtedly a downgrade to Bliss' early years on the main roster, when she won singles Women's titles one after the other. Bliss is a five-time Women's Champion across RAW and SmackDown and won all of her belts during the first two years of her main roster run. She hasn't won a singles Women's title in over four years at this point.

However, Bliss has done enough to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Here's what she said about a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction in the distant future:

“I think on paper, yes. On paper, I could be a Hall of Famer, 100%. You know, I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities I’ve had in WWE, especially in my first couple of years on the roster. On paper our whole women’s division technically yes, could be Hall of Famers.” (H/T WrestlingInc.com)

Alexa Bliss wrestled only one match during the first four months of 2022, before making her big return to WWE TV. Fans will be hoping her finger bruise isn't bad enough to warrant another hiatus.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far