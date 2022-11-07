Photo: Alexa Bliss shows off a new look after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has taken to social media to show off her new look following the recently concluded Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Little Miss Bliss competed at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia this past weekend. She teamed up with Asuka to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, Bliss and Asuka lost the match and had to drop their Tag Team titles to Damage CTRL.

Alexa Bliss recently shared a picture on Twitter with her hair dyed completely pink. Earlier, she only had a streak of pink in her hair. You can see her tweet and the picture below.

Alexa Bliss could be involved in a major match at WWE Survivor Series War Games

The women's tag team championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 saw major interference at the end. Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross came out of nowhere and pushed Bliss off the top rope, helping Damage CTRL win the match and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Following the interference, fans are theorizing that this could lead to Nikki Cross joining Damage CTRL, which currently consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. This could also lead to a massive match at WWE Survivor Series War Games later this month, with Damage CTRL taking on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and another star in a War Games match.

Worldwide Wrestling Universe @Wrestle_The_One



Looks like Nikki Cross is in Team Damage CTRL at War Games. What a short run of championship for Asuka and Alexa

#WWECrownJewel Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to become New Women's Tag Team ChampionsLooks like Nikki Cross is in Team Damage CTRL at War Games. What a short run of championship for Asuka and Alexa Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to become New Women's Tag Team Champions 😡😡😡Looks like Nikki Cross is in Team Damage CTRL at War Games. What a short run of championship for Asuka and Alexa 😥😥😥#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/mbv3BgY9xC

In addition to the above, Bliss was also involved in an interesting backstage segment at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. While being interviewed before her match, Bray Wyatt's new "Wyatt 6" faction logo appeared on the screen behind Bliss, and she immediately looked at it with concern. The interviewer was also quick to acknowledge Alexa's history with Wyatt and The Fiend.

Could Alexa be involved with Bray Wyatt again in some way?

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : Do you want to see Alexa Bliss back in the RAW Women's Championship scene? Yes No 0 votes