[PHOTO] Alexa Bliss shows off stitches on her face after skin procedure 

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has shared a major update about the removal of her stitches after her recent health scare.

Bliss has been away from WWE TV since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. She recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer called Basal Cell Carcinoma, leaving her ardent fans stunned and worried for her well-being.

Alexa Bliss shared an update with her fans on Twitter and revealed that she underwent a skin procedure. Bliss recently had a chat with Cinemablend and revealed that the stitches that she received during her skin procedure would be removed in a week.

"Oh it’s short. Like, I got my stitches, I don’t know if you can see my stitches right here. Those come out in a week." (H/T Cinemablend)

The spot on Alexa Bliss' face had gotten worse

Bliss recently shared a tweet with fans revealing that she was diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma. In the tweet, she revealed that she went for a biopsy after noticing a spot on her face that had gotten worse:

"There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked. 😊"

Bliss made her WWE main roster debut in 2016 and was one of the top female stars over the next two years. The last time she held a singles Women's title was in 2018 before she lost the RAW Women's title to Ronda Rousey.

Since 2018, she hasn't won a major singles belt and would surely love to become the top female star on the roster once again. For now, though, Bliss' fans are hoping that she heals well and makes a triumphant return to WWE TV in the near future.

