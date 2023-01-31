[PHOTO] Asuka debuts another creepy new look on RAW and grosses out returning superstar

Asuka returned with a brand-new look at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. It was reminiscent of her days as Kana in Japan, where she had face paint to add to her persona. She had a change in her theme song as well.

On the latest episode of RAW, the returning Carmella was being interviewed and was confronted by The Empress of Tomorrow, who displayed another creepy new look. She would gross out the former Money in the Bank winner.

Asuka has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match by default. Since Rhea Ripley chose SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 39, it leaves Bianca Belair without an opponent.

Asuka, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan were given spots inside the Elimination Chamber by default, as they were among the last five contestants in the Women's Rumble match.

As for The Japanese star's second creepy new look, you can see it below:

Fans are excited to see what lies ahead for the Empress of Tomorrow. This is a huge character shift, and she is going back to her roots as the demented version of Kana - something that WWE fans have never gotten to see.

