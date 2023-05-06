[PHOTO] Bad Bunny appears on SmackDown with a jacket that has a banned logo on it 

Bad Bunny made a last-minute appearance on SmackDown just one night before Backlash. By last minute, we mean the last four minutes because that is literally when he appeared to make the save. But fans quickly noticed that he was wearing a jacket with a banned logo on it.

When Bad Bunny made his entrance to save Rey Mysterio along with the rest of LWO, the Puerto Rican visibly had his jacket pulled down. Right at the end, a brief glimpse was caught as he looked into the hard cam - revealing a jacket with a WWF logo. You can see the image below:

VinnieDuragLive @VinnieDuragLive @WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @sanbenito I haven't seen that WWF logo on live TV in while, they gonna blur the hell out of it tomorrow night for the video package @WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @sanbenito I haven't seen that WWF logo on live TV in while, they gonna blur the hell out of it tomorrow night for the video package https://t.co/FjX66cyWSP

For those who don't understand the significance of it, this isn't just about Bad Bunny wearing the logo of WWE when it was called WWF. The reason why the name was changed to WWE in the first place was due to a lawsuit from The World Wildlife Fund.

You can be sure that in tomorrow's video package before his Street Fight match, WWE will make sure to either not show that shot or simply blur it out.

There could be seriously legal consequences but we hope that isn't the case. What did you think of Bunny's appearance on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes