Photo: Bad Bunny trains for WrestleMania 37 match

Bad Bunny has posted a bunch of training photos on his official Instagram handle ahead of WrestleMania 37.

The rapper will team up with Damian Priest in a tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison on Night One of WrestleMania 37. His latest Instagram post shows him training in the ring for his upcoming match. In one of the pictures, he's diving off the top rope.

Bad Bunny shared an emotional message in the caption as well. The Puerto Rican rapper seems incredibly excited to compete at WrestleMania 37, and still hasn't gotten over the fact that he is going to have a match at the event. He also requested fans to wish him luck for the bout.

Here's the translated message:

Tomorrow will be one of the most important days of my life. Another dream come true. BENITO AT WRESTLEMANIA !!!! I CANT BELIEVE IT YET!!!! I HAVE SO MUCH TO SAY AND TELL THAT I BETTER THANK YOU AND IT WILL BE A VERY SPECIAL DAY !!! TOMORROW I RISK MY LIFE IN THE RING !!! BUT WE ARE NOT AFRAID !!! LET'S GO PA ENCIMOTA !!! YOU CAN'T MISS IT FOR ANYTHING IN THE WORLD !!! WISH ME LUCK !!!!

Bad Bunny has appeared regularly on WWE lately

Bad Bunny first appeared at the 2021 Royal Rumble show and was involved in a backstage segment with The Miz and John Morrison. He rejected the duo's offer to collaborate with them, and it didn't sit well with The Miz. The A-lister destroyed Bad Bunny's equipment later that night, and the rapper wasn't happy at all.

Bad Bunny in a new WWE's promo video on TikTok. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/hwigbkII18 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 9, 2021

He later got physically involved in the annual free-for-all and executed a top rope dive on The Miz and Morrison during the match.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest are looking to pick up a huge upset over The Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Are you excited to see them perform in a WWE ring?