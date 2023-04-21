[PHOTO] Batista reveals a new look

WWE legend Batista is now rocking a new look, seemingly for his upcoming movie My Spy 2.

The Animal has changed his look multiple times during his stint as a Hollywood star. He has been sporting a bald look for quite some time now.

Batista recently shared a bunch of pictures on his Twitter handle. In the images, the former WWE Champion can be seen with short hair instead of his signature bald look. Check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Batista's new look?

The WWE veteran's new look was met with tons of comments from fans, with most of them liking the same. Check out some of the comments below:

The Animal might have gotten a hair transplant, as many fans have speculated in the comments. Fans are excited to see the 54-year-old in the much-awaited sequel to the 2020 movie My Spy.

Batista is now a full-time Hollywood actor. It has been about four years since he bid goodbye to the pro wrestling world. At WrestleMania 35, he met Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. After losing the bout, he announced his retirement.

About two years ago, he was asked about a potential WWE return and quickly made it clear that it wasn't happening:

"It's so hard to convince people that I'm actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When a professional wrestler retires, they don't really retire, they kind of retire. If the paycheck or event is big enough, they'll come out of retirement. It's just not that way with me... I got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to bring me back and take away from that." [H/T Fightful]

WWE is bound to induct the former World Heavyweight Champion into the Hall of Fame somewhere down the line. His decorated run included six world title reigns and two Royal Rumble victories.

