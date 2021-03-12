Photo: Batista shows off new tattoo on Instagram

WWE legend Batista posted a new photo on his official Instagram handle, in which he can be seen showing off his new tattoo.

Batista's tattoo is that of Medusa, also dubbed 'Gorgo', one of the most famous monster figures in Greek mythology. Depicted as having a head full of snakes, anyone who dared to gaze into her eyes turned into stone according to the legend. The former WWE Champion got the new ink just below the Illuminati tattoo on his chest.

Check out the photo of Batista's new Medusa tattoo:

Batista has been retired from pro-wrestling at WrestleMania 35

Batista made his way to WWE's main roster in the spring of 2002. Other notable names that came up around the same time were Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Shelton Benjamin. The Animal would go on to join Evolution and turned into one of the biggest babyfaces in the company by 2005.

Batista won the World title for the first time in the main event of WrestleMania 21, by defeating his mentor, Triple H.

The Animal left WWE in 2010 and came back four years later for a short run that led to a Royal Rumble win and a WrestleMania XXX main event spot.

Batista had his final WWE match at WrestleMania 35, where he lost to Triple H. Soon after the bout, The Animal announced his retirement from pro-wrestling.

The former World Champion made a successful transition into Hollywood with roles in major movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spectre.

What do you think of Batista's new Medusa tattoo? Sound off in the comments!