[Photo]- Bayley shares interesting picture with WWE Hall of Famer, sends out a short birthday wish

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to wish "Stone Cold" Steve Austin a happy birthday.

Steve Austin is considered one of the most widely recognized wrestlers in the history of WWE. Retiring from in-ring competition in 2003, Austin became a role model for those who had newly stepped into the industry. The WWE Universe still considers Austin as the most decorated star and the biggest draw among the fans. There is speculation among his admirers that The Texas Rattlesnake will make another in-ring return at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The feelings and admiration that the current WWE Superstars have for Steve Austin are not hidden from us. The same was gestured by Bayley, who recently took to her Instagram story to share her heartfelt wishes on the birthday of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"@steveaustinbsr [emojis]," Bayley shared.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Bayley opened up about adding new title to the Women's division

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley opened up about introducing a new title to the Women's division.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bayley asserted that it would be great if a new title category was introduced in the WWE Women's Division. The Role Model spoke of the patience and time it will require for the same, which is going to be totally worth it for them. Bayley added that one has to take the lead in order to benefit all.

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team Titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division," Bayley said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for the Damage CTRL member in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below!