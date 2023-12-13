[PHOTO] Becky Lynch defaced on WWE NXT

A photograph of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was vandalized during the latest episode of NXT.

A few months back, Lynch had an impressive run on NXT as the NXT Women's Champion. However, her reign came to an end when her Irish compatriot, Lyra Valkyria, who had always admired Lynch as her idol, dethroned her.

In a backstage segment during this week's show, Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons were in a conversation before their upcoming tag team match against Cora Jade and Blair Davenport later that night. As they wrapped up their discussion, Lyons noticed a change in Valkyria's locker room photo. The picture originally showing Valkyria alongside Lynch had been altered, replacing The Man's face with Tatum Paxley's.

Check out the altered photograph of Becky Lynch below:

The vandalized picture of Becky Lynch in the women's locker room

Valkyria seemed puzzled by the whole scenario. Paxley, who competed in a singles match against Lola Vice last week, has been consistently playing mind games with the Irishwoman for some time now.

It will be intriguing to witness how the dynamic between the two evolves in the upcoming weeks.

