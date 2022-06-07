Photo: Becky Lynch helps WWE fan meet her favorite superstar backstage at Hell in a Cell

A fan recently thanked Becky Lynch for helping her meet Bianca Belair backstage at Hell in a Cell 2022.

Becky Lynch is one of the nicest superstars out there and has had loads of wholesome interactions with fans. She is currently a heel on WWE TV, but that hasn't stopped her from being nice to the WWE Universe.

One huge Bianca Belair fan was at Hell in a Cell last night. In her latest Instagram story, she shared a heartfelt backstage picture in which she can be seen gushing over her idol, Bianca Belair.

In the caption to the picture, she wrote that Becky Lynch was the one who made the interaction possible. Check out the story HERE. You can also check out the screenshot of the story below:

"First of all I wanna thank @beckylynchwwe for making this happen (after she said I looked terrible). But thank you so much Becky I appreciate you!!" the fan wrote.

Bianca Belair meets quite possibly her biggest fan.

The fan named Cassie also shared a message for Bianca in her latest post:

"@biancabelairwwe Words can’t even describe how I was feeling at the moment. I have finally met my idol. Thank you for being so nice, cool, and down to earth. Also thank you for taking the time out to talk to me. I love so much @biancabelairwwe ♥️."

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were involved in a stellar match at Hell in a Cell

Big Time Becks challenged for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title at Hell in a Cell. The match also involved former champion Asuka. The talented trio opened the show and tore the house down, but it was Belair who bagged the victory in the end.

Despite Lynch failing to win the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell, she managed to win Cassie's heart by helping her meet her idol. Big Time Becks had lost the title to Belair at WrestleMania 38 and has been desperately trying to win it back ever since.

On tonight's RAW, Asuka helped Dana Brooke pick up a huge win over Lynch. This further indicates that the Asuka-Becky feud is far from over and is bound to continue in the coming weeks.

