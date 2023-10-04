[PHOTO] Becky Lynch leaves WWE superstar brutally scarred in the same match she was injured

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton shared a picture of the aftermath of her encounter with The Man ahead of this week's episode of NXT.

Stratton recently faced Becky Lynch in an Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT No Mercy. The duo delivered an instant classic, as Stratton impressed the WWE Universe with her performance. However, it was The Man who emerged victorious on the night.

Ahead of this week's NXT show, Stratton shared a picture of the bruises she suffered during the match, and sent a message to Lynch.

"Happy Tiffy Tuesday to everyone but Becky Lynch," Stratton shared.

You can check out the photo here.

Lynch provided an injury update during the show, and stated that both the stars were not yet medically cleared for in-ring action. It will be interesting to see if the duo decide to rekindle their feud down the line.

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton talked about her previous 'Extreme Rules' experience

WWE Superstars Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch faced one another in a brutal Extreme Rules Match at No Mercy last week.

During an interview with ComicBook Nation prior to the bout, the former NXT Women's Champion was asked about her previous experiences in such matches. Stratton brought up her Lights Out Match against Wendy Choo, and said that it was one of the best matches of her career.

"I think I did something similar (to an Extreme Rules match) with Wendy Choo. It’s actually probably one of my best I’ve ever had… It was a Street Fight (Lights Out). I think — yeah, it was a Street Fight I believe, and yeah, honestly, I feel like that was one of my best matches I’ve ever had," said Stratton.

The talented star was not featured during the latest episode of NXT after it was revealed that she was not medically cleared yet.

What did you make of the Becky Lynch-Tiffany Stratton bout at No Mercy? Let us know in the comments section below.

