[PHOTO] Becky Lynch makes a cryptic return tease on Instagram during SmackDown

Becky Lynch is in Mexico, seemingly on the sidelines until her inevitable WWE return. While being across the world from her WWE peers, she still seemingly made a cryptic tease on Instagram while SmackDown was on the air just a few moments back.

Becky Lynch was visiting the International Wrestling Revolution Group (IWRG) in Mexico and was posting stories on her Instagram account. She posted a photo of herself as "La Luchadora" - a character she briefly played on SmackDown during her women's title feud against Alexa Bliss back in 2016-17.

Now, it could also have just been a direct reference to the fact that she was in Mexico, the home of Luchadors, but the fact that it was posted during SmackDown certainly raises some eyebrows.

Check out the tease below:

Screenshot of Becky's story on Instagram (Picture Courtesy: @beckylynchwwe on Instagram)

All signs seem to point to Becky Lynch having already signed with WWE. She was also featured in the promo video for the RAW on Netflix premiere earlier this year.

One can only assume that she's going to return after WrestleMania 41. All storylines at the top seem to be booked and it's hard to see a scenario where Lynch returns before The Show of Shows unless it's a one-off type of match to get her back on track.

However, one would think that a return on the RAW after WrestleMania after nearly a year away would be certainly more effective.

La Luchadora also turned out to be Mickie James, who cost Lynch against Alexa Bliss in early 2017.

