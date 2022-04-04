[Photo] Bianca Belair poses with two new champions backstage at WrestleMania 38

The new RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, recently posed for a photo with the newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Sasha Banks, and Naomi.

On Night Two of WrestleMania, Sasha Banks and Naomi captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by dethroning Queen Zelina and Carmella. Banks and Naomi won the titles in a Fatal Four-Way Match also involving Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

Taking to Twitter, Banks shared the following photo as The Boss, and The Glow are seen posing with their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Belair is also seen holding the RAW Women's Championship.

Check out Sasha Banks' tweet below:

On Night One of WrestleMania 38, Belair won the title by beating Becky Lynch in an instant classic between the two. In doing so, The EST of WWE won her first-ever RAW Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair explained why her WrestleMania 38 match against Becky Lynch was nerve-racking

In the aftermath of her historic win at WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. During the interview, The EST of WWE explained why she was nervous heading into the Show of Shows.

Belair claimed that her goal was to make sure that she did not let anyone down, as things turned out to be quite nerve-racking for her. The new RAW Women's Champion said:

“I was more nervous because it was more personal. I wasn’t just trying to prove myself. I had a lot to lose, I had more to lose this year. I knew what it felt like to be champion and have the title taken from me. I wanted to have that feeling again to be champion and not let everyone down that have cheering for me since SummerSlam. It was more nerve-racking, but it’s WrestleMania. I was nervous, but not scared." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Belair in her first reign as the RAW Women's Champion.

