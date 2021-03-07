Photo: Big Cass dressed as The Undertaker for a WrestleMania video package 

As per Aiden English, former WWE Superstar Big Cass was used as a body double for The Undertaker, in a WrestleMania 32 opening video package.

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English has a Twitch channel, where he occasionally shares tidbits from his pro wrestling career and his time as a WWE Superstar. In the latest stream, English shared a bunch of pictures from WrestleMania 32 with his viewers. The pictures feature himself and Big Cass, who were used as body doubles for WWE legends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, for a WrestleMania 32 video package. Here's what English had to say:

"So I was flown there to film part of the intro for WrestleMania 32. Me, Chad Gable, and Big Cass played body-doubles for famous Superstars."

"I body-doubled for Shawn Michaels, for the WrestleMania 32 intro."

Aiden English managed to locate photos of himself and Big Cass on his phone, with the two dressed as Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, respectively. You can check out the photos on English's stream, HERE. Head over to the 2:29:37 mark to check out the photos. You can also see the photos below:

Aiden English as Shawn Michaels

Aiden English as Shawn Michaels

Big Cass as The Undertaker

Big Cass recently made his return to pro wrestling

As reported previously by Sportskeeda and other new outlets, Big Cass made his return to the ring a short while ago, after a long hiatus. As can be seen in the tweet posted by Sean Ross Sapp, Big Cass looks in incredible shape now, and it's clear that he has been working hard for a while to get back in shape.

Advertisement

BIG CASS BE JACKED AF pic.twitter.com/oaX2TGzniP — Chug Berry (@_____aus10) February 28, 2021

Big Cass later opened up on his big return:

"After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me *praying hands emoji* #StraightOuttaStep12"

Advertisement

Big Cass had a brief stint in WWE, along with Enzo Amore. Cass was let go by WWE in mid-2018, a few months after Amore's release. He was in a bad place in his life back in 2019, but Cass' fans are now relieved to see him getting back on track again.