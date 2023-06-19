[Photo] Brandi Rhodes sends heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes on a special occasion

Brandi Rhodes sent a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes wishing him on a very special occasion.

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling at the moment. Ever since his return to WWE, he has garnered a huge amount of fans who want to see him win the world title one day.

Apart from being a phenomenal wrestler, he is also a great husband and a proud father. Given that yesterday was Father's Day, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to wish Cody on the special day. She also shared a photo of Cody holding his daughter.

"I know it's late in the day but wanted to shout out two legends... Papa and Paw! Happy Father's Day!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes I know it's late in the day but wanted to shout out two legends... Papa and Paw! Happy Father's Day! I know it's late in the day but wanted to shout out two legends... Papa and Paw! Happy Father's Day! ❤️ https://t.co/1fpTuPbDlX

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

Since his return from injury, it looked like Cody was certainly going to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, his plan was derailed when Brock Lesnar attacked him following his WrestleMania 39 loss.

Since then, the two men have been engaged in a feud. They even faced each other on two occasions with the score being 1-1. Cody recently challenged the Beast again for a final match anytime anywhere. However, Brock Lesnar didn't respond to his challenge.

Instead, Dominik inserted himself into Cody's vision when he interrupted him on a recent episode of Miz TV and slapped him across the face.

Are you having fun yet? @DesertEagleX90



Woob Woob Woob Seen Dominik Mysterio attack Cody Rhodes and run off! Had to add Curly from Three Stooges to it!!!Woob Woob Woob Seen Dominik Mysterio attack Cody Rhodes and run off! Had to add Curly from Three Stooges to it!!! Woob Woob Woob 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/prkaki666W

This resulted in Cody Rhodes challenging Dominik Mysterio to a match at Money in the Bank which was made official. Now, the two men will face each other on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will be Dominik's toughest challenge since he joined The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if Dominik will be able to pull of a near-impossible victory at Money in the Bank.

Who do you think will win at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes