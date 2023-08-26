PHOTO: Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan pictured in heartbreaking moment during WWE SmackDown's tribute to Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were flown out to WWE SmackDown this week for the tribute show to Bray Wyatt. It was not a happy moment, with emotions riding high for everyone. However, the moment Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were pictured together broke the fans' hearts.

Wyatt's contributions to WWE and the wrestling universe are never-ending. What the star has done for wrestling is challenging to add up. However, he made the Wyatt Family one of the most intriguing factions of all time to be a part of the company. Though they never got the success they should have seen, they were still an indomitable force in the company.

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were both parts of that, which made their picture together from Smackdown all the more emotional. It was a heartbreaking moment for everyone involved.

The two stars were spotted hugging, with Braun's face streaked with tears still as they held on to the rocking chair that Bray Wyatt made famous during his time as the cult leader.

For the moment, Braun Strowman is not clear to wrestle, and Erick Rowan is not a part of WWE, but they made their appearance on SmackDown anyway to pay their respects to the late Bray Wyatt.

