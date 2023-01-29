[PHOTO] Bray Wyatt debuts a stunning new look at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt was in the second match of the night at the 2023 Royal Rumble. While it would have been tough following up Cody Rhodes' epic Rumble victory, the Mountain Dew™ Pitch Black match exceeded expectations, based on who you ask.

But that wasn't the only thing unique about the match. Bray Wyatt appeared with a stunning new look - one that only appeared as eye shadow before the lights went out.

Given that it was the Mountain Dew™, neon was the theme. The color of everything - including LA Knight's tights and even Bray Wyatt's face - was neon. You can see his stunning new look below:

As expected, Wyatt won a solid contest. But he wasn't done when the match was over. He continued to attack LA Knight, he quickly put on a mask, revealing another unique look, which you can see below:

Uncle Howdy made a cameo from an elevated spot, jumping down on LA Knight and causing sparks to fly. Unfortunately, for Howdy, he missed the mark by quite a distance.

The look for Wyatt was one of his best yet, and the neon was a nod to Mountain Dew™. We can only wonder how much WWE was paid for this match.

