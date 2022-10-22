[PHOTO] Bray Wyatt's psychiatric evaluation form revealed on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt had an interesting promo on the latest episode of SmackDown. It was just a few minutes, and it all happened backstage, with Wyatt confessing that there is a side of him that he can't control and actions that he won't regret at all.

Later in the show, a QR code popped up, revealing the former World Champion's psychiatric evaluation form.

As you can see in the tweet below, it shows "Wyatt, Bray" as the client's name, and it shows that he refused to sign. It says that he has difficulty showing remorse or empathy and also has conflicts with social norms.

It also mentions that he was disregarding or violating the rights of others. This falls into line with his promo earlier in the night.

The promo saw Bray Wyatt's music increase in volume as he got more heated. It was less wholesome as compared to last week, although he still acknowledged the WWE Universe. What was also interesting was that during the brief video clip featuring the QR code, it revealed the "Uncle Howdy" character.

As of now, it's hard to tell whether Uncle Howdy will be Bray Wyatt's alter ego or if he is a part of the rumored "Wyatt 6" faction. We continue to have more questions than answers.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

