After allegedly attacking LA Knight last night on WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt was spotted at Kurt Angle's birthday celebration. For what was less than three seconds, Bray Wyatt could be seen leaning against the door frame, having a conversation with either someone out of shot or himself.

Over the past few weeks, LA Knight has seemingly picked a bone with Wyatt. When the two even interacted a few weeks ago, Knight even slapped Wyatt. Later that evening, Knight was found lying prone under a bunch of storage equipment. The following week, Knight accused Wyatt of being the attacker, further mocking and making fun of him.

Knight was again attacked in a similar manner to earlier, and last night LA Knight took to the mic to publicly voice his grievances towards Wyatt. He even reviewed footage of his attacks and highlighted a figure wearing a mask, calling it "One of Bray Wyatt's toys."

Knight decided to take matters into his own hands and stormed Wyatt's locker room, where he was attacked by a masked figure, presumably Wyatt.

LA Knight is Bray Wyatt's first feud in WWE following his return

Following Bray Wyatt's rivalry with Randy Orton early last year, Wyatt went on a hiatus, signing off by saying he was seeking a fresh start. Wyatt was let go shortly after by WWE and was not seen anywhere near the squared circle until October this year, when he made his return to the company.

A new character has since been introduced in the form of Uncle Howdy, who has been serving as a reality check for Wyatt. Uncle Howdy shows up in creepy vignettes reminding Wyatt of who he is and believes that Bray has everyone fooled into believing him.

The character is either based on Wyatt's uncle Barry Windham or his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, who had a cowboy gimmick and somewhat resembles Uncle Howdy's mask. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what is next for Bray as his feud with LA Knight unfolds.

