[PHOTO] Brock Lesnar returns with a dark new look after turning heel on RAW

Brock Lesnar's babyface turn in 2021 saw him adopt a brand new image – beginning his run as Cowboy Lesnar. After turning heel on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, The Beast Incarnate has had another change in appearance, but on the darker side.

Perhaps it's only fitting that Brock Lesnar appeared on the 17th April episode of RAW with a black hat and long coat. Many have been comparing his look to that of his longtime rival The Undertaker. You can see the photo of his new look below:

A Brock Lesnar appearance change always causes an uproar online, and in this case, fans have been amused by the interesting turn that The Beast Incarnate has taken with his black hat and coat.

Some even compared him to Mr. X from Resident Evil, while others saw similarities between him and the Grim Reaper.

Either way, he didn't need to take his coat off as Adam Pearce ensured that 20+ members of the security team prevented an attack from Cody Rhodes – all while The Beast Incarnate was standing on the ramp.

Funnily enough, Pearce made the match between the two for Backlash official, and Cody took out all the security. But by the time that happened, Lesnar had already left.

A backstage shot showed The Beast walking away, and that was all there was from his appearance this week on RAW.

