[PHOTO] Cathy Kelley shows off her ripped abs at the gym

SmackDown interviewer Cathy Kelley shared a selfie on her latest Instagram story and is looking in incredible shape.

Kelley was recently moved to the blue brand after a short-lived stint on the red brand. She is one of the most beloved WWE personalities on the current roster and boasts a massive fan following on social media. She regularly updates fans with stories and posts on her Instagram handle.

In her latest Instagram story, Cathy Kelley shared a selfie from the gym. As can be seen in the picture below, she is looking in amazing shape:

Stephanie McMahon wanted Cathy Kelley to come back to WWE as a writer

Kelley is very close to Stephanie McMahon and revealed that the latter was responsible for her return to WWE last year.

She made an appearance on The Big Thing shortly after her return and revealed that Stephanie asked her if she wanted to come back as a writer:

"That was the offer. When I talked to Stephanie, she knew some of the other ventures I was working on, and she said, 'Do you want to come back as a writer? Do you want to come back as a liaison to WWE community and do a lot of events?' She also offered me training to do commentary, which I love that she believes in me for that. One of my goals was to always be on either Raw or SmackDown as a backstage interviewer. When that offer came through, that was something I was really excited about." [H/T Fightful]

Kelley has certainly proven her mettle over the years, and her fans would have loved to see her do commentary on WWE TV.

It remains to be seen if a commentary opportunity pops up in her future and if she ends up taking it.

Share your reactions to Kelley's gym selfie in the comments below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here