Photo: NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes spotted in public with two AEW stars and Bullet Club member

Carmelo Hayes is the current WWE NXT North American Champion.
Carmelo Hayes is the current WWE NXT North American Champion.
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 02, 2022 08:36 PM IST
Current WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes got spotted with AEW stars Ricky Starks and Daniel Garcia. Bullet Club member Chris Bey joined the trio. All four men are in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Hayes is currently enjoying his first reign as the NXT North American Champion. Both Garcia and Starks are part of factions in AEW. Speaking of factions, Bey was recruited into the legendary Bullet Club by Jay White himself.

Taking to social media, Garcia shared a photo of himself with the other three men. While the AEW star didn't caption his tweet, the photo certainly spoke for itself:

https://t.co/crOIe4Svz4

Over in AEW, Starks is the current FTW Champion, a title he defended against Brian Cage, Jay Lethal, and Swerve Strickland in incredible singles matches. He's also a part of Team Taz alongside Powerhouse Hobbs and HOOK.

Meanwhile, Garcia recently joined the Jericho Appreciation Society alongside long-term allies, 2point0. The three men replaced Santana & Ortiz in the faction as they went on to ally with Eddie Kingston.

Over at IMPACT Wrestling, Chris Bey was recruited into the Bullet Club in 2021 when Jay White offered him a spot in the faction. Since then, Bey has become an established member of the US version alongside Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows, who was also brought back by Switchblade.

Carmelo Hayes has enjoyed an incredible run on WWE NXT so far

In 2021, Carmelo Hayes successfully cashed his Breakout Tournament contract on Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott to win the NXT North American Championship. Hayes defended his title against Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat Match, thus solidifying his place as the North American Champion.

At NXT New Year's Evil 2022, Hayes defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong to unify the North American and Cruiserweight Championships.

The Cruiserweight title was retired, with Hayes the final Cruiserweight Champion. He also marked another defense of the North American title by beating Cameron Grimes at Vengeance Day before defending successfully against Pete Dunne.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
