[Photo] Charlotte Flair appears to be in great shape amid WWE return speculations

Charlotte Flair appears to be getting into incredible shape ahead of her rumored return to WWE.

She last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash and lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has since recaptured the title by defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. Ronda is set to defend her championship against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Queen recently took to Twitter to share a selfie after working out. Flair looks to be in tremendous shape as the WWE Universe awaits her return after six months away.

Dana Brooke compares Charlotte to WWE NXT star

Former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently compared Charlotte Flair to Ava Raine in NXT. Dana noted that Charlotte didn't want to be in her father, Ric Flair's shadow, and it will be the same for Ava in regards to her father, The Rock.

"I definitely feel, you know, we have our own path in life and we shouldn't follow in someone else's footsteps. It's the same thing as Charlotte Flair. Charlotte Flair wanted to be her own. She wanted to come out and showcase that she's not Ric Flair's daughter, she's Charlotte Flair. Same thing with her [Ava Raine]," Brooke said. [From 13:05 to 13:26]

The 33-year-old added that Ava has a huge advantage in being The Rock's daughter but still needs to create her own path:

"And yes, it's great to have the advantage of being The Rock's daughter but I could feel that hunger that she just wanted to do something and do it on her own. And that's, you know, she was involved in the business always growing up and it definitely maybe encouraged her to get into wrestling. But I feel like she needs to create her own path and just not follow in her father's footsteps." [From 13:32 to 13:54]

Charlotte has certainly created a name for herself in WWE. It will be interesting to see if she tries to get revenge on Ronda Rousey when she returns to the company.

