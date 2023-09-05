[Photo] Charlotte Flair spotted working out with WWE Hall of Famer ahead of RAW

Charlotte Flair has been spotted working out with a WWE Hall of Famer ahead of tonight's RAW.

Shotzi battled Bayley this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Their rivalry has been going on for months after Damage CTRL shaved off a portion of her hair. Shotzi shaved her entire head to honor her sister and finally got the chance to square off against The Role Model on SmackDown.

Iyo Sky kept interfering in the match until Charlotte Flair put a stop to it. The Queen hit the WWE Women's Champion with a boot to the face and the distraction allowed Shotzi to pick up the victory over Bayley.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Charlotte Flair took to social media to share a photo of herself and Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson at the gym working out together.

"👯‍♀️@Torrie11with the workout Queen 💖," she posted.

Bayley rants about Charlotte Flair interfering in her match on WWE SmackDown

Bayley was not happy with Charlotte Flair after she got involved in her match with Shotzi on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Cathy Kelley caught up with Damage CTRL after the match and Bayley went on a rant about Flair. She stated that Flair will show up wherever the title is and Damage CTRL is tired of being disrespected. Bayley added that she thought Shotzi was a fair competitor but she didn't hesitate to capitalize on the distraction by The Queen.

"You know, Charlotte sees gold and she has to follow it. She is [sniffs] like, 'Where's the championship? Oh, it's out there, let me go out there.' Even though she has nothing to do with us. We don't want Charlotte around. I'm done with Shotzi. She can stalk me as long as she wants, she's an idiot for playing into Charlotte's game. I thought she was a good fair competitor, no but she took advantage of me. She took advantage of Charlotte coming out and disrespecting us, I'm so tired of you, and you and you and everybody disrespecting Damage CTRL. She is the champion. IYO SKY is the champion." (From 00:16 to 01:11)

Iyo Sky was not scheduled for a match this past Saturday night at WWE Payback. It will be interesting to see who challenges The Genius of the Sky next for the WWE Women's Championship.

