Photo: CM Punk brings back his old look

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently posted a selfie, revealing his new look.

CM Punk has tried a bunch of different styles ever since he bid goodbye to the pro-wrestling world in 2014. In a recent selfie that the former WWE Superstar shared, Punk can be seen showing off his new look.

The look is bound to take CM Punk fans on a trip down memory lane when he used to sport long hair on WWE TV. Check out the photo below:

I’ve got the look down. Put me in coach! pic.twitter.com/BAzV8sifB7 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 12, 2021

CM Punk used to sport long hair in his early years as a WWE Superstar

Back in 2006, CM Punk made his way to WWE's version of ECW, and never looked back. He soon won the ECW title, but a lot was still left to be achieved.

CM Punk won two straight Money In The Bank matches at WrestleMania 24 and 25 respectively and successfully cashed in both briefcases to win World titles on separate occasions.

This was such a good segment. CM Punk was a really good heel in this story especially when he sang Happy Birthday to Aliyah. pic.twitter.com/czz1MKVAvs — Jack Ronald (@JackRonaldo9701) March 12, 2021

CM Punk engaged in a heated rivalry with WWE legend Rey Mysterio on the road to WrestleMania 26, in 2010. Punk lost a singles outing to The Master Of The 619 on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, but the feud wasn't over. The two Superstars feuded further, with Punk losing a "Straight Edge Society pledge vs. Hair match" at Over The Limit 2010 to Mysterio, thus resulting in him losing his signature long hair.

Punk later popularized his new look featuring short hair and would go on to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars of his era. He won his first WWE title by defeating John Cena at Money In The Bank in 2011. The Straight Edge Superstar won the belt again at Survivor Series 2011, by overcoming Alberto Del Rio.

CM Punk left WWE immediately after his appearance in the 2014 Royal Rumble match and hasn't wrestled a match ever since. Seven years after his WWE exit, the Straight Edge Superstar is still one of the most popular stars in the pro wrestling business.

What do you think of CM Punk's new look? Sound off in the comment section!