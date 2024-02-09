[Photo] CM Punk calls WWE star his 'best friend,' poses together for an interesting photo

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently shared an interesting picture where he was seen posing with WWE announcer Pat McAfee.

The Best in the World made his return to the Stamford-based company at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last year. He participated in his first televised match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year and was one of the final two participants before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. In the process, the star injured his tricep and is currently sidelined with the injury.

The former AEW star was part of the announcement panel for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference. He was there alongside Big E, Michael Cole, and Pat McAfee.

Taking to social media following the event, Punk uploaded a photo with WWE commentator Pat McAfee as he claimed that the duo has now become "best friends."

"We just became best friends @patmcafeeshow," wrote Punk.

Check out a screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story below:

The photo seems interesting, as Punk could well and truly be on his way to doing commentary while being sidelined with injury. In that regard, his new-found camaraderie with Pat McAfee will definitely come in handy.

Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on CM Punk's injury and how it would affect WWE

Jim Cornette recently opened up regarding the injury CM Punk got during the Royal Rumble show. He also stated how Punk's injury would affect the company.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran mentioned that the company will be making direct profits from Punk's merchandise even when he is away from the ring.

He further added how the former AEW star can easily go to NXT and train some of the new talents, or he can also land up in commentary once he recovers.

"We don't know the bookkeeping. Are they gonna just break even on Punk with merchandise sales and his intellectual property and likeness or whatever?" He continued, "If he goes back to train some at NXT, then how valuable would that be just to have him in the training class? They have to pay him normally while they're already paying him. No it's not gonna be a blow to them. And then the inevitable probably, when he does come back and do some commentary. Do not cry for them Argentina, as far as their bottom line on Punk." [From 9:28 - 10:31]

With his WrestleMania main event dreams broken, Punk will likely be hungrier than ever to get to the Grandest Stage of Them All. It remains to be seen how things pan out for him.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk doing commentary? Sound off in the comments section below.

