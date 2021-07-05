Photo: CM Punk recalls dressing up as Dracula at WWE event with AJ Lee and current SmackDown Superstar 

Former WWE Champion CM Punk remains to be highly popular among the WWE Universe. Recently, a fan shared pictures of him coming out to a WWE event wearing a cape and walking like Dracula. This was during a WWE house show in Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, in early 2013, when Punk was in an on-screen partnership with AJ Lee and Big E.

The Best in the World shared the tweet and revealed that Big E and Lee were doing everything possible not to laugh.

"Check @WWEBigE and @TheAJMendez doing everything they can not to laugh," said CM Punk in his tweet.

WWE house shows are indeed very fun as the superstars have more freedom to do things like these that they wouldn't be allowed to do on weekly television and entertain the fans in attendance. With the company set to return to live tours soon, fans can expect to see many more such hilarious and amazing stuff.

BREAKING NEWS:@WWE returns to live events with a 25-city tour running through Labor Day. The tour starts with the July 16th Friday Night #SmackDown at the @ToyotaCenter in Houston, TX! pic.twitter.com/TjRAqxv3Bf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 21, 2021

CM Punk on his perspective on wrestling now

CM Punk recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast. Speaking on the podcast, he claimed that he looks at professional wrestling as theater and also calls it fake now, something that offended him in the past.

“I very much look at wrestling nowadays as theater,” Punk said. “There might have been a time when I might have been offended when somebody said that, right? It’s like calling it fake. There was probably a time when I’d get mad if somebody called it fake. Now I call it fake all the time.”

Punk also addressed the comparison between pro wrestling and movies:

“People [who dislike wrestling being called “fake”] would use the argument like, ‘So are movies,’” Punk added. “My argument is, ‘Yeah, but Al Pacino didn’t go do pressers dressed as Scarface with his bulls*** accent trying to get you to believe that he was really a Cuban immigrant that built a cocaine empire.’ You know, yada yada yada.”

June 27th, 2011.



A pipe bomb was dropped on WWE.



Happy 10th anniversary, @CMPunk 🎙💥 pic.twitter.com/xDqCB9CrLt — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 27, 2021

It has been over seven years since CM Punk last wrestled for WWE at the 2014 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. However, fans are still hopeful that the former WWE Champion will someday make his grand return to wrestling. Only time will tell whether that happens or not.

