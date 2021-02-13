Photo: CM Punk's new tattoo honoring WWE Hall of Famer

The official Instagram handle of Chicago-based tattooer Nick Colella recently posted a picture of a Harley Race memorial tattoo, that he did for former WWE Superstar, CM Punk.

CM Punk had revealed back in 2019 that he was planning to get a Harley Race tattoo. Colella stated that he's stoked to do the tattoo, and thanked Punk for his trust. The tattoo features a peacock with a crown hovering above its head, as can be seen in the picture below:

CM Punk has always been a big fan of Harley Race

CM Punk has had nothing but praise for the WWE legend while talking about him in interviews. Punk once shared a story from the time he was celebrating Harley's birthday in a bar. A waitress approached Punk and offered him a shot. When Punk explained to her that he doesn't drink, she stated that Harley Race got him the shot, and he has to drink it. The waitress kept insisting until Harley himself intervened, and told her that CM Punk doesn't drink.

Here's Punk revealing that he is going to get a Harley Race tattoo done, back in 2019:

The Harley Race tattoo is in motion … For sure [there are] two [sports tattoos]. I’ve got the cup for the [Chiago Black] hawks, and I have a little goat after the Cubs won the World Series. I guess the Misawa boot would be number three. I don’t know if I have any other wrestling related tattoos. Definitely going to get the Harley one memorialized, me and two other people who were close with Harley are going to get that.

Harley Race is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle. CM Punk has gotten several tattoos over the years, to memorialize significant moments of his career. Judging by how much Harley means to Punk, it isn't the least bit surprising that he got a tattoo honoring the legend.

What do you think of CM Punk's Harley Race tattoo? Which one of Punk's tattoos is your favorite? Sound off in the comment section!