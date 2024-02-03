Photo: CM Punk spotted backstage at SmackDown with current WWE champion 

CM Punk hasn't had the best luck recently, with an injury ruining his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Despite that, The Straight Edge Superstar was backstage for last night's episode of SmackDown.

Two nights after his televised WWE in-ring return at the Royal Rumble, Punk announced that he had torn his triceps and would miss The Show of Shows. He underwent surgery to repair it, likely at the company's medical facility in Birmingham, Alabama. That's where SmackDown emanated from.

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane indirectly confirmed reports of CM Punk being backstage. The Women's Tag Team Champion posted a picture with the RAW star on Twitter, with the caption indicating it was from SmackDown last night.

Sane was part of one of the biggest moments of SmackDown, as she and Asuka attacked Bayley. The Role Model fought back and confirmed that she will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk's injury forced WWE to change plans for WrestleMania 40

The reported plan for WrestleMania 40 was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns, while CM Punk would face Seth Rollins. However, following the injury, it looks like The American Nightmare will go after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rhodes teased picking Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent before bringing out The Rock. So, Punk's injury essentially caused the Hollywood megastar to take Cody's spot against The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. It is an unfortunate situation that hasn't gone down well with the fans at all.

It remains to be seen if this is the direction WWE will go in or if Triple H has more twists and turns planned for the Road to WrestleMania. However, one can't help but wonder how much simpler things would've been had CM Punk not torn his triceps.

