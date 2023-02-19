[PHOTO] CM Punk spotted at a major wrestling show amid his current absence 

Former WWE Champion, CM Punk, has been absent from pro wrestling ever since his infamous All Out media scrum controversy.

Despite not having stepped inside the squared circle for months, he was spotted at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley show. The Second City Saint was in attendance, and photos of him quickly went viral on social media.

Interestingly enough, NJPW is also in a working relationship with AEW. However, CM Punk's future with the promotion remains in doubt. A large portion of fans believes he could potentially be WWE bound once again.

Check out CM Punk in attendance for NJPW Battle in the Valley:

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager CM Punk is in San Jose to attend the NJPW Battle in the Valley show! CM Punk is in San Jose to attend the NJPW Battle in the Valley show! https://t.co/t4HX4UPMdB

During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Punk won the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. After departing the promotion, he transitioned to the world of mixed martial arts.

After a short stint in the UFC, he returned to pro wrestling with AEW, signing with Tony Khan's company in the process.

Henry Gilbert @hEnereyG Got to see Kenta hit his GTS with CM Punk in the audience Got to see Kenta hit his GTS with CM Punk in the audience https://t.co/pen2Obzi1m

However, in recent months WWE has made significant changes to its product, especially with Triple H in charge of the creative team. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for The Second City Saint.

Would you like to see Punk return to WWE in the future? Sound off in the comment section

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes