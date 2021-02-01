Photo: CM Punk spotted in the ring

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has been spotted inside a ring. Hollywood actor and producer Stephen Amell recently took to Twitter and shared a picture with CM Punk. In the caption, the former Arrow star welcomed Punk to Starz's pro-wrestling oriented show, Heels.

Amell, who also has a wrestling background, said that Punk looked a 'little rusty' inside the ring. No official details about the premiere of the show's first season have been revealed yet.

"He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike."

Please welcome @CMPunk to @HeelsSTARZ — He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike. pic.twitter.com/EyoxizTKyQ — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 31, 2021

Will CM Punk return at WWE Royal Rumble 2021?

Since he departed from WWE, fans have eagerly waited for CM Punk to return inside the squared circle. Most recently, Booker T discussed the topic on his podcast and added more fuel to the fire.

While discussing a massive return for tonight's PPV, Booker T predicted that CM Punk could return and win Royal Rumble 2021. He insisted that it would account for a considerable surprise, closely associated with the said pay-per-view.

While the prediction mentioned above would be a welcome surprise by the WWE Universe, for now, the fans will have to make do with Punk's appearance in the wrestling-based TV show.