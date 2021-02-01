Photo: CM Punk spotted in the ring

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has been spotted inside a ring. Hollywood actor and producer Stephen Amell recently took to Twitter and shared a picture with CM Punk. In the caption, the former Arrow star welcomed Punk to Starz's pro-wrestling oriented show, Heels.
Amell, who also has a wrestling background, said that Punk looked a 'little rusty' inside the ring. No official details about the premiere of the show's first season have been revealed yet.
"He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike."
Will CM Punk return at WWE Royal Rumble 2021?
Since he departed from WWE, fans have eagerly waited for CM Punk to return inside the squared circle. Most recently, Booker T discussed the topic on his podcast and added more fuel to the fire.
While discussing a massive return for tonight's PPV, Booker T predicted that CM Punk could return and win Royal Rumble 2021. He insisted that it would account for a considerable surprise, closely associated with the said pay-per-view.
While the prediction mentioned above would be a welcome surprise by the WWE Universe, for now, the fans will have to make do with Punk's appearance in the wrestling-based TV show.Published 01 Feb 2021, 03:16 IST