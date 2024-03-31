[PHOTO] Cody Rhodes' bandaged head at WWE live event after The Rock's merciless attack

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was seen wearing a bandage on his head at tonight's live event.

The American Nightmare took on Drew McIntyre in the main event of tonight's WWE house show emanating from Manchester, England. In the end, Cody picked up a big win over McIntyre mere days before WrestleMania XL.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes was viciously attacked by The Rock outside the arena. Rhodes was busted open by the time The Final Boss was done with him. Tonight, Cody was seen wearing a bandage on his head.

Check out the photo below:

The Rock showed no mercy while attacking Cody on the latest episode of RAW. The segment was hailed by many fans as one of the greatest ever in the history of the red brand. The two superstars have been feuding for quite some time now. It all began when Cody changed his decision and decided to take back his WrestleMania XL spot to compete against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Rock was furious and thus this epic feud kicked off. The Great One has been insulting Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on social media since then. The Brahma Bull is determined to pick up a win over the two superstars on Night One of WrestleMania XL when he teams up with Roman Reigns.

