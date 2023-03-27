[PHOTO] Cody Rhodes lifts 385-pound WWE Superstar on his shoulders

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes displayed his incredible strength at tonight's WWE live event in Denver by lifting Braun Strowman on his shoulders.

Rhodes is mere days away from meeting Roman Reigns in the biggest match of his career. The American Nightmare will attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the process.

At tonight's WWE live event in Denver, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a six-man tag team match against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso). As the babyfaces celebrated their victory, Rhodes did something that no one would have anticipated in their wildest dreams. He lifted the 385-pound Strowman up on his shoulders and posed for the cameras.

Check out a couple of pictures that fans captured:

Cody Rhodes seems more than prepared for the biggest fight of his life

It goes without saying that Rhodes is one of the best wrestlers on WWE's roster today. Judging by the incredible feat of strength he displayed in Denver, it looks like he is in the best shape of his career. Braun Strowman currently weighs a whopping 385 pounds and there aren't many on the WWE roster who can lift him up on their shoulders, that too with ease.

Ahead of the mega event, Rhodes is quite confident that he will defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He stated that on April 2, when everything is said and done, Reigns' historic title reign will end.

"Mr Heyman talking about acknowledging Roman Reigns, I acknowledge you damn it. You need to acknowledge me. I am not perfect but my time since I came back to the WWE has been perfect. I am undefeated. I grew up, thank God, no crown, no chip, no master sword, no Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On April 2nd when the Sun goes down on Hollywood it is going down on Roman Reigns' generational run." [H/T Hindustan Times]

Cody Rhodes is set to take on Roman Reigns' close aide and The Bloodline's Enforcer, Solo Sikoa on the upcoming episode of RAW. With the latter also being undefeated on the main roster, it promises to be a classic match.

Is Rhodes ready to dethrone Reigns at 'Mania? Let us know in the comments section below.

