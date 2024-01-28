[PHOTO] Cody Rhodes seemingly loses tooth during men's Royal Rumble match

The 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes apparently lost a tooth during tonight's free-for-all contest.

The American Nightmare is going to WrestleMania 40 to seemingly challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title once again. He won the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating CM Punk tonight.

But the victory came at a massive price. Cody Rhodes seemingly lost his tooth after being on the receiving end of a Claymore Kick by Drew McIntyre.

Rhodes now has another big opportunity to "finish the story" at WrestleMania 40. Last year, he won the Royal Rumble match and faced Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two. Unfortunately, The Bloodline's interference cost The American Nightmare the title match, as Reigns pinned him.

This time around, Rhodes is as hungry and determined as he has ever been. He has been working incredibly hard for the past year and is hell-bent on exacting revenge on The Tribal Chief. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare succeeds in finishing the story this time.

Rhodes has never won the top prize in WWE and would love to do the unthinkable and pin Reigns in the middle of the ring at 'Mania.

