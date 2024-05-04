[PHOTO] Cody Rhodes spotted wearing Roman Reigns' red "Ula Fala" necklace

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was spotted wearing Roman Reigns' signature 'Ula Fala" necklace off-air on last night's SmackDown.

The American Nightmare is mere hours away from defending his title against AJ Styles at Backlash France. The rivalry kickstarted shortly after Cody won the coveted title and Styles became the number one contender for the same.

Cody Rhodes had an incredible time hanging out with fans at ringside after SmackDown went off the air. He clicked a lot of pictures with fans but one photo stood out and is going viral on wrestling Twitter. In the picture, Cody can be seen wearing Roman Reigns' signature red necklace called the "Ula Fala." Reigns used to wear the necklace on special occasions on WWE TV.

Cody Rhodes didn't see Roman Reigns backstage after WrestleMania XL

The Tribal Chief seemingly left immediately after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at The Show of Shows last month. Cody appeared on the SI Media podcast mere days after WrestleMania XL and revealed that he didn't see Reigns backstage after his win.

"When you change the landscape of a company, when you help better the locker room situation for the talent surrounding you, when you bring the entire tide up for one company, which Roman did, and then you're part of something like Wrestlemania 40—I believe it was the ninth or his 10th main event of a WrestleMania—you're part of that in the oddest of ways. This might sound odd; we don't need to have a moment. He was nowhere to be found in Gorilla when I got back,'' said Cody.

Cody Rhodes has finished the story and his next goal is to retain the title against one of the best in the business. It remains to be seen if he walks out of Backlash France with his head held high.

