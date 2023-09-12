[PHOTO] Custom WWExUFC merger championship belt unveiled in front of Vince McMahon and Triple H

A custom championship belt was unveiled in front of Triple H, Vince McMahon, and others to celebrate WWE's merger with UFC.

WWE has officially merged with UFC, and the two companies are now jointly called TKO Group Holdings. The merger is rightfully dubbed by fans as one of the most historic moments in the history of both companies and sports entertainment.

A brand new custom title belt was unveiled in the presence of Vince McMahon, Triple H, Dana White, and others to celebrate the massive merger. Check out the picture of the custom championship belt below:

Expand Tweet

Vince McMahon's message to the WWE roster following the sale to Endeavor

The announcement of WWE's sale to Endeavor was made earlier this year. Shortly after, Vince McMahon sent a message to the WWE roster and other employees. He seemed quite excited for the future of the promotion following the big announcement. Here's what he said:

"I’m excited to announce that WWE has entered into a partnership with Endeavor to create a one-of-a-kind company that will bring together two global sports and entertainment powerhouses: WWE and UFC. The historic alliance of these two formidable institutions has the potential to unlock vast growth opportunities for both organizations and generate an optimal outcome for our employees, shareholders, fans, and other stakeholders. We are huge admirers of the work Endeavor has done to grow the UFC brand, and they will be the perfect partner to help supercharge our growth at WWE," McMahon noted.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what changes, if any, this massive merger brings to WWE's weekly product. Fans are excited for the future of the company following its merger with UFC. WWE is one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world today, boasting more than a billion followers on social media.

Drop your reactions to the custom title belt that was unveiled to celebrate the WWExUFC merger!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.