[Photo] Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky shares never seen before images with former WWE Superstar

Damage CTRL had a wonderful year on RAW after their debut at SummerSlam 2022, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions. Recently, Iyo Sky shared images with IWGP Women's Champion Kairi Sane.

Earlier this year, Bayley made her return to the company and confronted Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, she wasn't alone. She returned with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to form Damage CTRL and dominate the women's division on the red brand.

Before her call-up, Iyo Sky was rehabbing from a knee injury and was written off television. Recently, Sky shared images of her with current IWGP Women's Champion Kairi Sane during her time in Japan. She also had a message for the former WWE Superstar. Check it out:

"This photo was taken in June 2022. During my rehabilitation period for a broken ankle, I went to the gym owned by KAIRI @official_kairi . The gym was in a great location by the beach and the facilities were excellent. I was so happy that my friend KAIRI was doing well!🌊⚓️✨✨ #parafit24 #respect #bestfriend"

It will be interesting to see if Kairi Sane ever makes a return to the company under the new regime.

What did Iyo Sky do in WWE before Damage CTRL?

In 2018, Iyo Sky (aka Io Shirai) signed with the company and began working on the Black and Gold brand. During her time on the developmental brand, she often teamed up with Kairi Sane.

She later turned heel and feuded with Candice LeRae. In 2020, she won the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. After over 300 days as champion, she lost the title to Raquel Rodriguez.

Before moving to the main roster and joining Damage CTRL, she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Zoey Stark. However, the two lost the titles in a Ladder match to Toxic Attraction.

Earlier this year, she made her main roster debut along with Dakota Kai and formed Damage CTRL with Bayley. She is the current one-half of the WWE Women's Champion with Dakota Kai on WWE RAW.

