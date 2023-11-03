[PHOTO] Damian Priest and Nia Jax take diversion ahead of WWE Crown Jewel; break character for heroes

WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Nia Jax were recently seen breaking character before the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh.

The Archer of Infamy is set to face off against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel on November 4. Meanwhile, The Irresistible Force will compete in a Fatal Five-Way match against Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship. Priest and Jax have similar on-screen characters as both are currently heels in WWE.

However, Nia Jax recently took to her Instagram stories to post a photo where the duo can be seen breaking their on-screen characters to pose with The Marines, thanking them for letting her and Priest hang out.

"THANK YOU TO THESE AMAZING YOUNG MARINES HERE IN RIYADH FOR LETTING US HANG WITH THEM," Jax wrote.

Former WWE writer did not like the RAW segment between Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about the segment where Damian Priest hit Cody Rhodes with a steel chair, which set up a match between the duo for Crown Jewel.

The veteran said that he did not like the segment because he believed it was too similar to everything WWE had been doing for many weeks.

"Am I supposed to comment on this (laughs)? Let me compare this to my Attitude Era review today, okay? This is the week Vince McMahon is going to receive the 'Humanitarian of the Year' award, and has invited Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ceremony. At the same time, Taker is very upset and chokeslamming whoever gets into the ring. And it all accumulates to a big finish at the end of the show. Do you want me to compare that to this? Oh, bro. This is just the same old, same old, bro. We've seen the same people open the show for God knows how many weeks, man."

Fans believe The American Nightmare might lose the match after Damian Priest's Judgment Day teammates interfere. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the match.

Do you think Damian Priest and Nia Jax will come out victorious in their respective matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

