[PHOTO] Dominik Mysterio hangs out with Rhea Ripley's former WWE rival

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was spotted hanging out with Rhea Ripley's former rival Zelina Vega.

Dominik has been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV for a while now. Joining The Judgment Day last year was a turning point in his career. His hilarious antics with Rhea Ripley and others have been quite a big hit among fans. The youngster and Ripley are a force to be reckoned with as they drove Rey Mysterio out of RAW to SmackDown.

Dominik Mysterio was recently spotted hanging out with female WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. Vega, who shared an intense rivalry with Ripley at the end of 2021, shared the picture on her Instagram story.

Check it out below:

Dominik Mysterio would have some explaining to do to Rhea Ripley

Dominik and Rhea Ripley have been best friends on WWE TV for a long time at this point. The Nightmare harassed Dominik and attacked him on multiple occasions until she managed to force him to embrace his dark side.

The youngster turned heel at Clash at the Castle and later became a member of The Judgment Day. Ever since then, Ripley and Dominik have been inseparable, and fans are enjoying their chemistry on WWE TV every week.

Ripley and Zelina Vega aren't exactly strangers. The two female stars have faced each other on multiple occasions in the past. Last year, Vega opened up about her rivalry with Ripley, stating that the former RAW Women's Champion would be her dream opponent for WrestleMania.

“I think Rhea Ripley [would be my dream opponent for WrestleMania 38]. Rhea Ripley, and I say that because, I mean in my dream scenario, I’m the queen and a tag champion and the Raw Women’s Champion and I’m defending all of that against Rhea and I win. That’s of course what I want to happen." [H/T Post Wrestling]

When it comes to singles competition, Ripley and Vega have battled twice, with the score being 1-1 at present. Ripley wouldn't be thrilled with Dominik hanging out with her former WWE rival.

It would be interesting to see what The Nightmare has to say in response to Vega and Dominik Mysterio's photo.

Have you been enjoying Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's work on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

