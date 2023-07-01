[PHOTO] Epic Judgment Day picture surfaces online; Finn Balor sends 2-word message

Finn Balor took to social media to share a photo with his Judgment Day stablemates ahead of the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

At the show, Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will face Cody Rhodes.

After several live events in the UK, The Judgment Day are finally off to London for Money in the Bank. Taking to Twitter, Balor shared a photo with Priest, Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. He sent a two-word message alongside the post.

"LONDON'S CALLING #judgmentday," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's tweet and The Judgment Day's photo:

WWE star Finn Balor explained why he wasn't pleased by his "Demon" persona

Finn Balor has developed a more aggressive attitude since joining The Judgment Day.

Speaking in a recent interview on After The Bell, the former Universal Champion discussed the "Demon" persona and explained why it became a "crutch". Balor said:

"It became a crutch. I'll hold my hand up and say I'm guilty of trying to please too many people and not please myself. The thing with that character, or even a lot of the stuff that I was doing in WWE in general, was a result of trying to please too many people, be it the creative team, the writing team, the merchandise team, the promotions team, the tickets team and not really pleasing myself."

In 2016, Balor won his only world championship in WWE when he captured the Universal Title for the first and only time in his career. Coincidentally, he won the title with his Demon persona.

Unfortunately, for him, the veteran superstar was forced to relinquish the title the very next night after suffering an unfortunate injury.

Will Finn Balor finally win a world championship as he plans on dethroning Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comment section!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes