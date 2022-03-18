Photo: Ex-WWE star Adam Rose undergoes drastic appearance change

Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose looks quite different in a new picture that's currently making the rounds on the web.

Rose was a WWE mainstay for six years and had a brief main roster run that didn't exactly go anywhere. He parted ways with the company in 2016 and hasn't done much in terms of wrestling, ever since.

In late 2019, a picture came out showing his incredible physical transformation. Rose was sporting short hair and had bulked up quite a bit. Now, a recent picture of the ex-WWE star reveals that he has undergone another transformation. Adam Rose now rocks a bald head and has seemingly toned down his physique.

Adam Rose's Exotic Express gimmick was quite a hit among fans for a brief period

Rose made his WWE main roster debut shortly after WrestleMania XXX in 2014. He defeated Damien Sandow in his RAW debut on May 26.

His entrance was quite popular among the WWE Universe at the time. He used to come out to the ring surrounded by 'Rosebuds'. Several current top superstars acted as Rosebuds back then, most notably Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Zelina Vega.

Rose was arrested in May 2016 on charges of domestic violence, and WWE proceeded to suspend him indefinitely. He went on to request his release from the company, which was granted soon after. A month later, all charges against him were dropped. Here's what he had to say in regards to his release:

"It was a mutual thing. Honestly, I had just hit too many problems back to back. My mistakes or not, guilty or not? It was starting to look really bad. It was just the best choice for everyone involved and the WWE and I knew that. Adam Rose never quite took off in the WWE! Is it the company's fault, or my fault? Probably a bit of both. The character Adam Rose that debuted on NXT was not the same character that the WWE Universe got. Honestly, I am happy to leave. It was time. I wanted to be home more. My boys and my wife needed me. My poor wife had been carrying the load the whole time while I was off living my dream. It was not right or fair to her or my boys." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Rose has gone through a number of transformations over the years. Despite toning his body down, he is still looking in great shape.

What do you think of Rose's new look? Did you enjoy his WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below!

