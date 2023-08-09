[PHOTO] Ex-WWE star released in 2017 shows off insane physique

A former WWE Superstar is looking almost unrecognizable in a new photo that he shared on Twitter.

Simon Gotch had a four-year stint in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2013 to 2017. He won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Aiden English on one occasion.

Simon Gotch is still actively wrestling outside the WWE umbrella and is in incredible shape. He recently shared a picture on his official Twitter handle, showing off his ripped physique. Check it out below:

Simon Gotch was let go by WWE in April 2017

Gotch was mostly used as a mid-card attraction on TV. Following his release in 2017, he wrestled for several notable promotions including MLW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Shortly after he was let go, he had a chat with Josh Barnett and seemed quite positive about his release:

“They brought it to me and I agreed. It was one of those things where I was unhappy, and they basically felt like the character had run its course. I said I agreed, and they said they wanted to exercise the termination clause in my contract. I agreed with that as well and we went from there. This wasn’t exactly an unwanted thing on my part. I wasn’t happy, and I actually felt that was the best move. In any situation, sometimes if you see the opportunity, you take it.” [H/T For The Win]

Simon Gotch last wrestled at the Freelance Underground The Long Good Saturday event on May 13, 2023. He challenged Calvin Tankman for his FU Heavyweight title but failed to win the belt. At 40, Gotch is in the best shape of his career and still has a long road ahead of him.

What do you think of Gotch's impressive physique? Were you a fan of his back when he was a mainstay on NXT?

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here